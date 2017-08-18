A sub-inspector at the Surajkund police station, Suresh Kumar, was suspended for negligence on Friday, The Hindu reported. The development comes a day after reports emerged that the Haryana Police had allegedly harassed a group of students who had approached the station to file a complaint,

On August 14, seven students – three current students of the university, three former students and one from St Stephen’s College – were attacked by unidentified men near the Bharadwaj Lake area in Haryana’s Surajkund. When the students went to file a complaint at the Surajkund police station, the officers had allegedly refused to lodge it and instead questioned why the woman was out with men at night, and passed lewd remarks at them.

The students’ union had complained to Faridabad Police Commissioner Hanif Qureshi, following which Kumar was suspended. The investigation was handed over to Assistant Commissioner of Police Pooja Dabla. Police officials will visit the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus to record the students’ statements, the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union also condemned the Haryana Police on Friday for not registering a complaint, PTI reported.

The assault case

On August 17, the Delhi Police registered a complaint against unidentified men for criminal assault, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, remarks to “outrage the modesty of a woman”, sexual harassment and attempted abduction.

The accused had thrashed the students with sticks, and also allegedly hurled communal slurs at one of them, who they identified as Muslim. In the complaint, the woman claimed the assaulters threatened to rape her and also wanted to kill her friends and dump their bodies in the lake, but a group of people came to their rescue.