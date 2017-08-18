Finland: Police shoot man suspected of stabbing people in Turku
The South-West Finland police said several people were injured in the incident.
Several people were injured in a stabbing incident Turku city in Finland on Thursday, Reuters reported. The police have shot one man in the leg who was suspected of stabbing people, according to BBC. He was later taken into custody.
“Several people stabbed in central Turku. People are requested to avoid the city centre,” the South-West Finland police said on Twitter.
The incident is believed to have taken place in the Puutori-Market Square area.
Several such stabbing incidents have taken place across Europe in the last few months. On July 28, one person was killed and several others sustained injuries after a man had stabbed people in a supermarket in Germany’s Hamburg city. In June, a knife-wielding man had attacked a bar full of people after a van had rammed into people in London’s Borough area killing at least eight people.