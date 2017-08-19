A look at the headlines right now:

Infosys board says co-founder Narayana Murthy’s ‘continuous assaults’ made Vishal Sikka resign: The company assured its shareholders and employees that it will not be distracted by his ‘misguided campaign’. China has not shared data that may have helped tackle Assam floods, says India: The Indian Foreign Ministry said that it could have been a technical glitch, and not necessarily because of the rising tensions between the two nations. After a day of speculations, AIADMK merger fails to come through: Reports suggest that the Panneerselvam faction’s demands that VK Sasikala be publicly expelled from the party may have delayed it. Donald Trump’s Chief Strategist Steve Bannon out of the White House: Bannon was long considered the mind behind the US president’s race-baiting rhetoric. Jhumpa Lahiri, Kal Penn among members of Trump’s arts panel that resigned in response to Charlottesville violence: They also called for Trump to quit his post if he did not understand that supremacy, discrimination, and vitriol were not American values. Reserve Bank of India will release new Rs 50 notes with Hampi motif soon: The notes issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to remain legal tender. NHRC issues notice to Centre over decision to deport all Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar: It said the refugees feared persecution if they were sent back to their native country. West Bengal, Calcutta HC oppose centralised system for lower judiciary appointments: The Supreme Court had proposed an all-India test for the selection of judges for the subordinate judiciary. A day after JNU students accused Surajkund police of negligence, sub-inspector suspended: The police officials allegedly refused to file a complaint, and instead questioned why the woman was out with men at night. Allahabad HC asks Uttar Pradesh to file counter-affidavit against PIL in the Gorakhpur deaths case: Petitioner Nutan Thakur had alleged that the government’s actions seemed to indicate that it was trying to hide facts and shield the guilty.