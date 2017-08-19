Top magazines across the world have reacted to President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on the Charlottesville violence in the way they know best – with bold art on their covers. The Economist, TIME, The New Yorker and German magazine Der Spiegel all called out Trump on his racism and bigotry and attempt at equating Neo-Nazis and white supremacists with those who protest against them. The TIME cover shows a US flag draped around a person doing a Nazi salute, while the other three depict him as a supporter of the Ku Klux Klan, an American white supremacist hate group.

Today's cover of Der Spiegel. pic.twitter.com/eVbuKLEBeV — Diane Sweet (@DianeSweet) August 19, 2017

My first cover for The New Yorker entitled "Blowhard." pic.twitter.com/OjnjELalVP — David Plunkert (@plunkert) August 17, 2017

Our cover this week pic.twitter.com/lYD3HLXvSC — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 17, 2017

On August 13, a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned violent and led to a woman’s death after a car had rammed into a number of people protesting peacefully against the demonstration. Trump blamed anti-racism activists and white supremacists equally for the violence, and said that there were “many sides” to the incident, and that he was not putting anyone on a moral plane. Since then, he has received criticism from all quarters.