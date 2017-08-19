The two warring factions of the Janata Dal (United), headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and senior leader Sharad Yadav, are set to hold parallel meetings in Patna on Saturday. While the Nitish Kumar group will be at a day-long national executive meeting at his official residence, the Yadav group will hold a meeting called the “jan adalat”, The Times of India reported.

The national executive is set to pass a resolution to join the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, another to condemn corruption and may also decide to suspend Yadav from the party, according to The New Indian Express. The other group is likely to highlight how Nitish went against the promises that he had made to the state.

The two factions, meanwhile, carried out a poster war in Patna. The Yadav camp called itself the “real Janata Dal United” and said the Grand Alliance is still on, while the chief minister’s group put up posters saying the people have chosen Nitish Kumar again.

Political tensions have been high in the state since Kumar broke up the alliance known as the “mahagathbandhan” in the state. He split up the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and JD(U) alliance and resigned as the chief minister on July 26. He later allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party and was sworn in as the chief minister again. Kumar had said he was quitting because of the corruption charges against many leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

There have also been speculations of a rift between senior Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav and Kumar since then. On August 12, Yadav was replaced as the party leader in the Rajya Sabha. The party had also suspended Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari for attending an Opposition parties’ meeting convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. On August 21, 21 leaders, believed to be Yadav loyalists, were also suspended.