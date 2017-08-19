The big news: Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) joins NDA, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre has confirmed that there was a scuffle between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, and Adityanath hit out at Rahul Gandhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) decides to join NDA: The faction passed a resolution to join the BJP-led alliance during a meeting on Saturday.
- Centre confirms Ladakh scuffle, says such incidents not in the interest of India or China: On August 15, soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army had tried to enter the Indian side from two points, leading to some stone pelting.
- Won’t let Gorakhpur become a picnic spot, Adityanath says in veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi: The chief minister also launched a cleanliness campaign, saying it was the best way to prevent encephalitis.
- Magazine covers from around the world criticise Trump’s reaction to Charlottesville violence: Most of them depict him as a supporter of the US-based hate group, the Ku Kux Klan.
- Rajnath Singh promises to rid India of terrorism and insurgency by 2022: The home minister’s ambitious statement also included assurance that the country would emerge as a powerful nation on the global stage.
- Venezuela’s new assembly gives itself power to pass legislation: The parliament has rejected the move, though reports say that this does npt change the current situation in the country much.
- China has not shared data that may have helped tackle Assam floods, says India: The Indian Foreign Ministry said that it could have been a technical glitch, and not necessarily because of the rising tensions between the two nations.
- Donald Trump’s Chief Strategist Steve Bannon out of the White House: Bannon was long considered the mind behind the US president’s race-baiting rhetoric.
- After a day of speculations, AIADMK merger fails to come through: Reports suggest that the Panneerselvam faction’s demands that VK Sasikala be publicly expelled from the party may have delayed it.
- Reserve Bank of India will release new Rs 50 notes with Hampi motif soon: The notes issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to remain legal tender.