CCTV footage at Indore gym shows man assaulting woman who complained about his behaviour
A case has been registered against him based on the video, a police official said.
Indore Police have registered a case against a man for assaulting and molesting a woman in a gym, ANI reported on Saturday. The news agency had released CCTV footage from the gym purportedly showing a man assaulting a gym employee.
The woman had reportedly complained about his behaviour before he assaulted her. “A case of assault and molestation has been registered,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Shashikant Kankane told ANI. He said the police were investigating the matter using evidence from the video, where the accused is shown hitting her in the head before bystanders intervene to restrain him. The video also shows him kicking her.