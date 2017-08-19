Five coaches of the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express got derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli on Saturday, ANI reported. National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to the site in Muzaffarnagar. The train was headed from Odisha’s Puri to Uttarakhand’s Haridwar.

#WATCH: Visuals from the train derailment site in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli; 6 coaches have derailed. More details awaited #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/AiNdfKV7oS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017

“There could be injuries,” said Indian Railways spokesperson Anil Saxena.

“Stranded passengers will be offered other travel options, Chief Public Relations Officer Neeraj Sharma told ANI. “Around 15 to 20 passengers are injured according to initial report,” Sharma said.

On Twitter, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said he had asked the Railway Board Chairperson to monitor the rescue operations. “Medical vans sent to the site,” Prabhu tweeted. The Union Railway Minister ordered an inquiry into the matter and said that any lapse would be dealt with strictly.

Chief Minister Adityanath described the incident as sad and said his government would ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

Arranging alternative vehicles for stranded passengers. 15-20 passengers injured according to initial reports, need to verify: Neeraj Sharma pic.twitter.com/kyP7P7O1QF — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017

Uttar Pradesh: Six coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express derail in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli pic.twitter.com/KBxd9NytBf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2017