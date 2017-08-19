The big news: Many feared dead in Utkal Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) warned Sharad Yadav against crossing the ‘Lakshman Rekha’, and an attacker killed eight people in Russia’s Surgut.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express gets derailed in Uttar Pradesh, several feared dead: National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to the site in Muzaffarnagar.
- Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) decides to join NDA: Supporters of Nitish Kumar and JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav clashed outside the CM’s residence.
- Knife-wielding man attacks pedestrians in Russia’s Surgut, eight injured: Finland Police said the stabbing attack in Turku was an act of terror.
- Won’t let Gorakhpur become a picnic spot, Adityanath says in veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi: The chief minister also launched a cleanliness campaign, saying it was the best way to prevent encephalitis.
- Bihar floods claim 153 lives, leave over one crore stranded in 17 districts: India claimed that China did not share data that may have helped tackle Assam floods.
- Finance Ministry extends last date for GST payment, filing of returns to August 25: States affected by floods had requested for the extension, a press release said.
- Positive result within two days, says Panneerselvam about AIADMK merger: The former Tamil Nadu chief minister also said that there were no differences in his faction on the merger.
- Centre confirms Ladakh scuffle, says such incidents not in the interest of India or China: On August 15, soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army had tried to enter the Indian side from two points, leading to some stone pelting.s
- US law firms initiate investigations against Infosys for allegedly violating federal laws: Infosys announced a buyback offer of up to Rs 13,000 crore a day after Vishal Sikka resigned as CEO.
- Rajnath Singh promises to rid India of terrorism and insurgency by 2022: The home minister’s ambitious statement also included assurance that the country would emerge as a powerful nation on the global stage.