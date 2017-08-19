The Finance Ministry announced on Saturday that it had extended the last date for the payment of the Goods and Services Tax for July, and filing of returns to August 25. In a press release, the ministry said the extension had been granted for filing GST returns in Form 3B on the basis of requests by taxpayers.

Last Date for Payment of Gst and Filing of Return (in form 3B)For July 2017 Extended By 5 Days...ie till 25.8.17 https://t.co/GmrO0pDPRz — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 19, 2017

The press release said that states which have been affected by floods, as well as Jammu and Kashmir, which passed the GST Ordinance late, had also asked for an extension. The ministry added that some people who tried to file their GST returns at the last minute had also experienced technical glitches on the website.

The release also stated that those taxpayers who wished to avail of transitional credit under the TRANS1 form could file their GST returns till August 28. For the rest, the last date to do so is August 25.