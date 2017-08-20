Two television actors and a spotboy were killed in a car accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Palghar district on Saturday. A case of accidental death has been registered.

The accident took place around 11.15 am in Manor when Gagan Kang, his co-star Arjit Lavania and their spotboy were returning to Mumbai from their studio in Umbergaon in Gujarat. Kang used to play the role of lord Indra in the mythological serial Mahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh Hai while Lavania played the role of Nandi in the same serial. The spot boy is yet to be identified, the police told The Times of India.

The police said that Kang lost control over his vehicle near Hotel Mountain on the highway and rammed into the rear end of a trailer parked alongside the road. All three died on the spot.

The police have found beer cans in the car, and said that details from the car indicated that Kang was over speeding. The autopsy report will determine if he was drunk.

Industry people offered their condolences. “We are yet to come to terms with the fact that they are no more,” co-actor Nikita Sharma told The Indian Express. “Just a few hours back we shot together and suddenly this news came this morning soon after they left…We are too numb to even react at the moment.” The producer of the show, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, said, “We are shocked and saddened by the tragic news. I don’t think we will ever come to terms with this tragedy.”

Really sad and disturbed to hear about our tv actors of Mahakali Gagan kang and arjit Lawania RIP. may god give strength to their families — Nitin Dhall (@directornitin) August 19, 2017

Our friends and MahaKaali actors Gagan Kang and Arijit Lavania (Indra and Nandi) met with a horrible car accident. They're no more... — Utkarsh Naithani (@utkarshnaithani) August 19, 2017