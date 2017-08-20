A look at the headlines right now

Toll in Utkal Express derailment rises to 23, over 80 injured: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu said the rescue operations had been completed, and all the injured had been shifted to hospitals. Video of Indian and Chinese troops clash in Ladakh surfaces: The 44-second-long clip, which was posted by retired Lt General Prakash Katoch on his Facebook page on Saturday, was shared by the National Defence on YouTube. Positive result within two days, says Panneerselvam: The former Tamil Nadu chief minister also said that there were no differences in his faction on the merger. Television actors Gagan Kang, Arjit Lavania and spotboy killed in car accident in Maharashtra: The police have found beer cans in the car, and said that details indicated that Kang was over speeding. Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) decides to join NDA: Supporters of Nitish Kumar and JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav clashed outside the CM’s residence. Knife-wielding man attacks pedestrians in Russia’s Surgut, eight injured: Finland Police said the stabbing attack in Turku was an act of terror. Finance Ministry extends last date for GST payment, filing of returns to August 25: States affected by floods had requested for the extension, a press release said. Rajnath Singh promises to rid India of terrorism and insurgency by 2022: The home minister’s ambitious statement also included assurance that the country would emerge as a powerful nation on the global stage. Bihar floods claim 153 lives, leave over one crore stranded in 17 districts: India claimed that China did not share data that may have helped tackle Assam floods. Won’t let Gorakhpur become a picnic spot, Adityanath says in veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi: The chief minister also launched a cleanliness campaign, saying it was the best way to prevent encephalitis.