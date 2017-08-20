Thousands of people took to the streets in Boston on Saturday to protest against a “free speech” rally that included several far-right speakers, reported Reuters. The police arrested at least 33 people from both the rallies for misconduct and assaults on officers.

The rallies come a week after a woman was killed during a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. While the organisers of the “free speech” rally had invited several far-right speakers who were confined to a bandstand area at the Boston Common park, the police kept the anti-racism crowd at a distance from the bandstand. The police said that the anti-racism rally had a footfall of over 40,000 people.

The organisers of the anti-racism march said they will not give a platform to racism or bigotry, according to the BBC. “It’s clear today that Boston stood for peace and love, not bigotry and hate,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said, according to CNN.