A United States Navy research team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen on Saturday found wreckage of the World War 2 cruiser, USS Indianapolis, on the floor of the Pacific Ocean, reported the Los Angeles Times. On July 30, 1945, the USS Indianapolis was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine.

The Navy said the research team found the ship’s remains nearly 3.5 miles (18,000 feet) below the surface. However, the navy said the exact location of the discovery would remain confidential. Later, Allen shared photos of the wreckage on social media in which the ship’s anchor and bell could be seen.

On July 30, 1945, the ship was attacked by a Japanese submarine and sank in just 12 minutes, before the crew could send a distress signal or deploy life-saving equipment, according to Sky News. Around 800 of its 1,196 sailors had survived the sinking. However, most of them were later killed in shark attacks or by dehydration.

During the rescue mission four days later, a US bomber found only 316 surviving sailors. The Navy said just 22 of them are still alive.

Allen said that he hoped the discovery would bring closure to the surviving sailors and the families of those affected. “To be able to honour the brave men of the USS Indianapolis and their families through the discovery of a ship that played such a significant role in ending World War II is truly humbling,” said Allen.