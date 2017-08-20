Comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory died on Saturday night, his family announced on Twitter. He died at hospital in Washington DC after being admitted for about a week. Gregory, 84, had suffered a severe bacterial infection, according to The Guardian.

Gregory was one of the first black comedians in United States to perform in front of white audiences. He regularly mocked racism through in his performances. He also undertook civil rights activities in the 1960s, and campaigned against the Vietnam War. Gregory even ran for the mayor’s post in Chicogo in 1966.

Condolences poured in on social media.

Dick Gregory, God Bless your Soul and may Angels guide thee to thy rest! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 20, 2017

I've known Dick Gregory since I was 16 years old. A true, committed, and consistent freedom fighter. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/4OelJucrbF — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 20, 2017

About being black in America Dick Gregory has passed away, Condolences to his family and to us who won't have his insight 2 lean on

R.I.P — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017