Legendary comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory dies at 84
He was one of the first black comedians in the United States to perform in front of white audience.
Comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory died on Saturday night, his family announced on Twitter. He died at hospital in Washington DC after being admitted for about a week. Gregory, 84, had suffered a severe bacterial infection, according to The Guardian.
Gregory was one of the first black comedians in United States to perform in front of white audiences. He regularly mocked racism through in his performances. He also undertook civil rights activities in the 1960s, and campaigned against the Vietnam War. Gregory even ran for the mayor’s post in Chicogo in 1966.
Condolences poured in on social media.