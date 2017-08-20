A look at the headlines right now:

Will not allow laxity in operations, says Suresh Prabhu after Utkal Express gets derailed: At least 23 people were killed after 14 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga train went off the tracks in Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli. Break the JD(U) legislative party if you have the might, Nitish Kumar tells Sharad Yadav: The Bihar chief minister further said that he did not betray the people’s mandate by joining hands with the BJP. Indian Army refuses to authenticate video of scuffle between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh: The 44-second-long clip, which was posted by retired Lt General Prakash Katoch on his Facebook page on Saturday, was shared by the National Defence on YouTube. Legendary comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory dies at 84: He was one of the first black comedians in the United States to perform in front of white audience. One dead, three policemen injured in grenade attack near Kalimpong police station: This comes less than 24 hours after a high-intensity blast shook Darjeeling’s Chowkbazar. Bank unions to go on strike on August 22 to protest against proposed reforms: Services are likely to be hit as about 10 lakh bankers in 1,32,000 branches will be remain off duty on Tuesday. Thousands march in Boston to protest against right-wing rally: The police arrested at least 33 people from both the rallies for misconduct and assaults on officers. More than 330 animals dead at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park in two waves of floods: Around 30% of the area is still under water, and the infrastructure at the national park has been damaged as well. PhD students from IITs, IISc to get monthly central fellowship of Rs 70,000: The scholarship will be provided for a period of five years, said Union Higher Education Secretary Kewal Kumar Sharma. US Navy finds wreckage of World War 2 warship USS Indianapolis 72 years after it sank: The cruiser was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine on July 30, 1945, and it sank in just 12 minutes.