The big news: Fix responsibility in Utkal derailment, says Suresh Prabhu, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nitish Kumar challenged Sharad Yadav to split the JD(U), and the Indian Army refused to authenticate the video of the Ladakh scuffle.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Will not allow laxity in operations, says Suresh Prabhu after Utkal Express gets derailed: At least 23 people were killed after 14 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga train went off the tracks in Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli.
- Break the JD(U) legislative party if you have the might, Nitish Kumar tells Sharad Yadav: The Bihar chief minister further said that he did not betray the people’s mandate by joining hands with the BJP.
- Indian Army refuses to authenticate video of scuffle between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh: The 44-second-long clip, which was posted by retired Lt General Prakash Katoch on his Facebook page on Saturday, was shared by the National Defence on YouTube.
- Legendary comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory dies at 84: He was one of the first black comedians in the United States to perform in front of white audience.
- One dead, three policemen injured in grenade attack near Kalimpong police station: This comes less than 24 hours after a high-intensity blast shook Darjeeling’s Chowkbazar.
- Bank unions to go on strike on August 22 to protest against proposed reforms: Services are likely to be hit as about 10 lakh bankers in 1,32,000 branches will be remain off duty on Tuesday.
- Thousands march in Boston to protest against right-wing rally: The police arrested at least 33 people from both the rallies for misconduct and assaults on officers.
- More than 330 animals dead at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park in two waves of floods: Around 30% of the area is still under water, and the infrastructure at the national park has been damaged as well.
- PhD students from IITs, IISc to get monthly central fellowship of Rs 70,000: The scholarship will be provided for a period of five years, said Union Higher Education Secretary Kewal Kumar Sharma.
- US Navy finds wreckage of World War 2 warship USS Indianapolis 72 years after it sank: The cruiser was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine on July 30, 1945, and it sank in just 12 minutes.