The government is testing air-conditioned jackets for the Indian Special Forces, said former Defence Minister and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, reported IANS on Sunday. He made the remarks while interacting with students at an event in Panaji.

“In a Special Forces operation, there is extensive exercise,” Parrikar said. “Body heats up, he (soldier) is very uncomfortable. At that time if he has an air conditioned jacket, he is more comfortable. Trial is on.”

Parrikar, who had followed the Light Combat Aircraft project during his tenure as defence minister, said he was happy to see LCA Tejas being inducted in the Air Force. “It was completed some 5-6 years [ago] but the government was not inducting it,” he said. “Minor issues were there. I consecutively conducted 18 meetings and saw to it that it is inducted in the Air Force… Now there are three planes and one new aircraft is getting added up every one or two months.”

Parrikar said Tejas had many features that were “better than many of the world renowned planes”. “It is indigenously designed,” he said. “Its only defect is that it is light-weight. It can carry only a 3.5 ton bomb… It is the only weak point. Otherwise the capacity of the plane, its reaction is better than many quality planes.”