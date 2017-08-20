Train services to North East India are unlikely to be restored before August 28, the North East Frontier Railway said on Saturday. At least 17 trains between Kishanganj in Bihar and Panjipara in West Bengal, run by the North East Frontier Railway, were cancelled because of heavy rain on Sunday.

“As per engineering estimates, full connectivity cannot be restored before August 28,” said NFR Chief Public Relations Officer PJ Sharma. “If the situation does not deteriorate further, connectivity will be restored by August 28.”

Sharma noted that a number of train services in its network were still not functional, including in Bihar’s Kishanganj, Katihar and Araria districts. “NF Railway has borne the brunt of the flood fury,” he said. “However, restoration work is on on war footing in all locations.”

With services hit, Sharma announced that the Northeast Frontier Railway had undertaken a number of measures for passengers travelling to and from the North East region as well as for the movement of goods. These include the following: