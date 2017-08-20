Ten militants were sentenced to death in Dhaka on Sunday for attempting to assassinate Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2000, The Dhaka Tribune reported. Nine other militants were jailed for 20 years, one was sentenced to life imprisonment and three others were given a 14-year term.

Dhaka’s Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 ruled that the convicts can be executed either by hanging or by a firing squad as per the instructions of the High Court.

The accused had plotted to kill the prime minister in Gopalganj in 2000 by planting 76 kg of explosives near a government college where Hasina was scheduled to address a rally. However, security forces had detected the bomb ahead of the event.

Investigations showed that Mufti Hannan, chief of the Harkatul Jihad-e-Islami Bangladesh, had masterminded the plot. Hannan was executed in April 2017 for plotting to assassinate British High Commissioner Anwar Choudhury in 2004.