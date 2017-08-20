Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday commended the National Investigation Agency for its work to tackle terrorism in the country. He said that to end terrorism, it was important to destroy all sources of terror funding, PTI reported.

“The NIA is doing a great job,” Singh said after inaugurating the new NIA office and residential quarters in Lucknow. “It sends fear down the spine of those indulging in terror funding.”

The Union minister said the agency had helped reduce incidents of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as operations of Naxalites, terrorists and extremists, in the last three years.

“We have taken a pledge to uphold India’s security, and strict action is being taken for this,” he said, adding that the NIA has a conviction rate of around 95%. “In the past three years, extremism has come down by 75% in the North East, and Naxalism has come down by 35% to 40%.”

Singh’s remarks come as the NIA is investigating an alleged terror funding case against separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including the son-in-law of Hurriyat Conference chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani.