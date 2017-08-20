Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday said the people of the state will get “good news” soon as talks to merge the two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam are nearing an end.

“This party will be united, and we will make sure that no family interferes with it,” he said while speaking to reporters after another round of discussions.

He made the statement in reference to VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran, who was removed from the post of the party’s deputy general secretary on August 11. Sasikala had been appointed the AIADMK general secretary after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha died in December 2016.

“Merger talks...have progressed one more step,” he said, according to PTI. “A good decision will be attained, shortly as desired by you.”

On Saturday, Panneerselvam had said talks on the AIADMK merger were progressing smoothly and a “positive result” could be expected in a day or two.