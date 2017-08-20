The big news: Railways hints at negligence behind Utkal train derailment, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Panneerselvam said AIADMK merger talks made progress today, and Iraq launched an offensive to take Tal Afar city back from the Islamic State.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Track where Utkal Express got derailed was being repaired before the mishap, Railways orders investigation: The toll is expected to rise as 20 of the 156 injured in the accident are believed to be in critical condition.
- Won’t let any family interfere with AIADMK, says O Panneerselvam after another round of merger talks: The former Tamil Nadu chief minister made the statement in reference to VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran.
- Iraq launches offensive to take back Tal Afar city from the Islamic State: Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the military operation in a televised speech.
- The NIA sends fear down the spine of those funding terrorism, says Rajnath Singh: The home minister said the agency had helped reduce stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as operations of Naxalites, terrorists and extremists.
- Bank unions to go on strike on August 22 to protest against proposed reforms: Services are likely to be hit as about 10 lakh bankers in 1,32,000 branches will not work on Tuesday.
- Spanish Police investigating Barcelona attack find over 100 canisters of flammable gas at a Catalonia terror cell: Investigators believe that the militants behind the van attack had planned to launch massive terror strike in the city.
- Train services to North East India unlikely to be restored before August 28: A number of new routes and bus services have been introduced.
- Hong Kong citizens hit the streets after three youth pro-democracy activists are sent to prison: The agitators demanded that the trio be released from jail.
- 10 militants sentenced to death for plotting to assassinate Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in 2000: Nine others were sent to 20 years in prison, three were jailed for 14 years, and one other got a life term.
- Karnataka BJP workers protest after BS Yeddyurappa is charged in corruption case: The party has alleged that the Congress government in the state was resorting to ‘vendetta politics’ against the former chief minister.