A look at the headlines right now:

Track where Utkal Express got derailed was being repaired before the mishap, Railways orders investigation: The toll is expected to rise as 20 of the 156 injured in the accident are believed to be in critical condition. Won’t let any family interfere with AIADMK, says O Panneerselvam after another round of merger talks: The former Tamil Nadu chief minister made the statement in reference to VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran. Iraq launches offensive to take back Tal Afar city from the Islamic State: Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the military operation in a televised speech. The NIA sends fear down the spine of those funding terrorism, says Rajnath Singh: The home minister said the agency had helped reduce stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as operations of Naxalites, terrorists and extremists. Bank unions to go on strike on August 22 to protest against proposed reforms: Services are likely to be hit as about 10 lakh bankers in 1,32,000 branches will not work on Tuesday. Spanish Police investigating Barcelona attack find over 100 canisters of flammable gas at a Catalonia terror cell: Investigators believe that the militants behind the van attack had planned to launch massive terror strike in the city. Train services to North East India unlikely to be restored before August 28: A number of new routes and bus services have been introduced. Hong Kong citizens hit the streets after three youth pro-democracy activists are sent to prison: The agitators demanded that the trio be released from jail. 10 militants sentenced to death for plotting to assassinate Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in 2000: Nine others were sent to 20 years in prison, three were jailed for 14 years, and one other got a life term. Karnataka BJP workers protest after BS Yeddyurappa is charged in corruption case: The party has alleged that the Congress government in the state was resorting to ‘vendetta politics’ against the former chief minister.