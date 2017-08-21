Four railway officials, including a senior divisional engineer, were suspended on Sunday in connection with the derailment of the Utkal Express at Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. At least 24 passengers were killed and more than 150 were injured after 14 coaches of the train heading to Haridwar from Puri went off the tracks on Saturday.

Moreover, the Railway Board also sent three officials on leave. These include Divisional Railway Manager (Delhi) RN Singh, Northern Railway General Manager RK Kulshreshtra and Railway Board Member (Engineering) Aditya Mittal. The chief track engineer of Northern Railway was transferred, The Indian Express reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had directed Railway Board Chairperson AK Mittal to find out who was responsible for the Utkal Express derailment by the end of the day. “We will not allow laxity in operations by the [Railway] Board,” Prabhu said on Twitter. “I have directed the CRB to fix responsibility based on prima facie evidence by the end of the day.”