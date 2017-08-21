The big news: UP Police rule out terror angle in Utkal Express derailment, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: IITs’ JEE (Advanced) will be held online from 2018, and the Centre wants to speed up the construction of roads along the China border.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Uttar Pradesh Police say no proof of any terror links in Utkal Express derailment yet: Four officials have been suspended and three Railway Board members have been sent on leave.
- The JEE (Advanced) for admissions to IITs will be held online from 2018: The decision was made with the aim to make logistics and evaluations easier.
- Amid the Sikkim standoff, Centre wants to speed up the construction of roads along the China border: The Defence Ministry has granted the Border Roads Organisation more powers to ensure that projects are completed without delays.
- Comedian and filmmaker Jerry Lewis dies in Las Vegas at 91: Without elaborating, his publicist Candi Cazau said he had passed away after a brief illness.
- Won’t let any family interfere with AIADMK, says O Panneerselvam after another round of merger talks: The former Tamil Nadu chief minister made the statement in reference to VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran.
- Train services to North East India unlikely to be restored before August 28 amid the floods: A number of new routes and bus services have been introduced.
- Iraq launches offensive to take back Tal Afar city from the Islamic State: Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the military operation in a televised speech.
- The NIA sends fear down the spine of those funding terrorism, says Rajnath Singh: The home minister said the agency had helped reduce stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as operations of Naxalites, terrorists and extremists.
- Bank unions to go on strike on August 22 to protest against proposed reforms: Services are likely to be hit as about 10 lakh bankers in 1,32,000 branches will not work on Tuesday.
- Spanish Police investigating Barcelona attack find over 100 canisters of flammable gas at a Catalonia terror cell: Investigators believe that the militants behind the van attack had planned to launch massive terror strike in the city.