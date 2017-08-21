A look at the headlines right now:

Uttar Pradesh Police say no proof of any terror links in Utkal Express derailment yet: Four officials have been suspended and three Railway Board members have been sent on leave.

The JEE (Advanced) for admissions to IITs will be held online from 2018: The decision was made with the aim to make logistics and evaluations easier. Amid the Sikkim standoff, Centre wants to speed up the construction of roads along the China border: The Defence Ministry has granted the Border Roads Organisation more powers to ensure that projects are completed without delays. Comedian and filmmaker Jerry Lewis dies in Las Vegas at 91: Without elaborating, his publicist Candi Cazau said he had passed away after a brief illness. Won’t let any family interfere with AIADMK, says O Panneerselvam after another round of merger talks: The former Tamil Nadu chief minister made the statement in reference to VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran. Train services to North East India unlikely to be restored before August 28 amid the floods: A number of new routes and bus services have been introduced. Iraq launches offensive to take back Tal Afar city from the Islamic State: Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the military operation in a televised speech. The NIA sends fear down the spine of those funding terrorism, says Rajnath Singh: The home minister said the agency had helped reduce stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as operations of Naxalites, terrorists and extremists. Bank unions to go on strike on August 22 to protest against proposed reforms: Services are likely to be hit as about 10 lakh bankers in 1,32,000 branches will not work on Tuesday. Spanish Police investigating Barcelona attack find over 100 canisters of flammable gas at a Catalonia terror cell: Investigators believe that the militants behind the van attack had planned to launch massive terror strike in the city.