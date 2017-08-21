The toll in the floods in Bihar rose to 253 on Sunday, after 51 more people died in rain-related incidents, The Times of India reported. As many as 1.26 crore people in the state have been rendered homeless by the deluge caused by incessant rain.

State authorities have arranged for cooked food for 4.92 lakh people at 2,569 community kitchens across Bihar. The National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army have rescued more than 7.21 lakh stranded individuals, so far.

The worst-affected districts are Araria, where 57 people have died, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Katihar, East Champaran, Madhubani, Supaul and Madhepura, reported NDTV. State officials said the Ganga, Koshi, Mahananda, Gandak and Bagmati rivers have all overflowed.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the state will enable people to rebuild their lives. “There will be no shortage of funds,” he said. “The disaster victim has the first right to the government’s funds.”

Food packets were dropped in many districts. The Disaster Management Department said 4.21 lakh people have been shifted to 1,358 relief camps across the state.