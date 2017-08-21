The two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam are expected to announce a merger on Monday, after months of political drama in Tamil Nadu. The decision will be made after meetings with senior ministers and office-bearers at the AIADMK headquarters.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam are expected arrive at the party headquarters in Chennai to formalise the deal, PTI reported. Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao is scheduled to arrive in Chennai around 1 pm.

One of the key demands of Panneerselvam’s AIADMK camp is the “formal expulsion” of VK Sasikala and her family members, including her nephew TTV Dinakaran, from the party. The Palaniswami faction had passed a resolution on August 10 to remove Dinakaran from the AIADMK deputy general secretary’s post.

Tamil Nadu: Amid #AIADMKMerger speculations, party MLAs and workers reach party headquarter in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/6Bo7tXdLXE — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

Talks to merge the two sides made progress on August 17 after Palaniswami agreed to some of Panneerselvam’s terms, including setting up an inquiry commission to investigate the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Pannerselvam is believed to have demanded the chief minister’s post or the AIADMK general secretary’s position. But he is expected to be named either the deputy chief minister or given a new post believed to be equivalent to the general secretary’s.

However, Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran could hinder the deal as he has the support of 20 MLAs.