The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex opened over 95 points higher on Monday at 31,609 before slipping to 31,547.45 points at 10.30 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also opened higher, 31 points up at 9,864.25, before declining slightly to 9,852.70 at 10.31 am.

Infosys stocks continued to fall in the morning trade on Monday, three days after the company’s Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka resigned. The IT giant fell 3% to Rs 892 per share before recovering slightly to Rs 898.25 per share at 10.34 am.

Other Asian markets began Monday on a mixed note. The Hong Kong Hang Seng surged by over 141 points in morning trade, but the Shanghai and Taiwan markets showed only a modest rise. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 74.69 points down at 10.15 am.

The rupee opened at Rs 64.07 to the dollar, eight paise up from Friday’s close. It was trading at 64.11 to the greenback at 10.39 am.