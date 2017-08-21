The Thane Police have arrested 45-year-old infertility doctor Pratik Tambe for allegedly raping a patient at his clinic in Naupada, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

Officers said the woman had gone to his clinic for a surrogacy test on Friday morning as she had been offered only around Rs 35,000 to be a surrogate. However, she alleged that Tambe raped her and threatened her of dire consequences when she went to the clinic, instead of conducting the test.

Thane Police Public Relations Officer S Narkar said they have Tambe’s custody till Tuesday and are checking whether he was involved in such crimes earlier, according to The Asian Age.