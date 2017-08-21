A video that purportedly shows All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief VK Sasikala walking into a Bengaluru jail in civilian clothing surfaced on Monday. The clip being circulated on social media has sparked suspicions that the AIADMK chief, who is serving a sentence at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case, is being allowed to leave the jail.

The CCTV footage was submitted as evidence by former Deputy Inspector General of Prisons D Roopa when she had alleged that Sasikala was being given special treatment at the Bengaluru jail. The clip was submitted as evidence to the Anti-Corruption Bureau as part of her statement to the investigating agency.

In the footage, Sasikala is seen accompanied by police officers as she walks through the entry gate of the jail. Her relative Ilavarasi can purportedly be seen walking in behind her, according to India Today.

Seems like this footage is from a different CCTV camera. View from another angle leaked earlier. Bengaluru jail authorities need to explain pic.twitter.com/1wWSQH2AlZ — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) August 21, 2017

D Roopa’s prison report

On Julu 13, D Roopa had submitted a prison report claiming that the AIADMK chief had paid Rs 2 crore in bribes to senior police officers for preferential treatment at the Bengaluru central jail. Director General (Prisons) HS Sathyanarayana Rao was accused of providing Sasikala special facilities such as deputing inmates to cook food for her in a special kitchen set up for her.

The Karnataka government had directed the ACB to launch investigations into the claims. On July 19, Roopa was transferred the traffic and safety wing. The chief superintendent of the jail Krishna Kumar had also been transferred after Roopa submitted her report.