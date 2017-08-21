The Hyderabad Police on Saturday arrested three students for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem by not standing up when it was played at a cinema hall. They were released on bail on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad) PV Padmaja said they had registered a case under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act based on a complaint filed by the theater management, The Times of India reported.

Officers said the youths – identified as Jameel Gul, Omar Faiz and Mudabir Shabbir – are from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir and are engineering students at a college near Hyderabad.

The students claimed that they were late for the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi and were disoriented in the dark, according to The Indian Express. They said the national anthem began to play when they were still trying to settle, and they did not react immediately. The trio added that a man, who they believe was a senior police officer, prodded from behind to stand up, which they claimed they did immediately.