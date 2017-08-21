The big news: Two rival camps of AIADMK announce merger, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rajnath Singh said the Sikkim standoff will be resolved soon, and the Supreme Court granted bail to Malegaon blast accused Lt Colonel Purohit.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Palaniswami and Panneerselvam camps announce AIADMK merger: The meet was earlier delayed as the draft resolution agreeing to the OPS camp’s demands was not ready.
- ‘Dedicate my visit to soldiers’, says President Kovind in Leh on his first official trip: He presented the President’s Colours Award to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre.
- Supreme Court grants bail to accused Lieutenant Colonel Purohit in 2008 Malegaon blasts case: The bench had reserved its verdict on his bail plea on August 17 after the NIA opposed it.
- Three newborns die at a Raipur hospital allegedly after drop in oxygen pressure: Reports said the oxygen operator was drunk and did not release the gas into the wards, but a senior official claimed the babies died because of illnesses.
- Clip of Sasikala entering jail in civilian attire sparks speculation she was allowed to leave: The video had been submitted as evidence to support claims that the AIADMK chief was receiving special treatment at the Bengaluru prison.
- Russia’s Rosneft buys Essar Oil assets for Rs 78,000 crore: A consortium comprising trading firm Trafigura and financial investor UCP have acquired a separate 49.13% in the company.
- Furious with US-South Korea military drills, North Korea warns of ‘merciless’ nuclear strike: Pyongyang said the exercises were like ‘pouring fuel on fire’.
- Key accused in Rs 700-crore Bihar fund transfer scam dies in Bhagalpur hospital: Mahesh Mandal had led to the arrest of a few others in the case, and investigators had hoped he would continue to be useful.