A look at the headlines right now:

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam camps announce AIADMK merger: The meet was earlier delayed as the draft resolution agreeing to the OPS camp’s demands was not ready. ‘Dedicate my visit to soldiers’, says President Kovind in Leh on his first official trip: He presented the President’s Colours Award to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre. Supreme Court grants bail to accused Lieutenant Colonel Purohit in 2008 Malegaon blasts case: The bench had reserved its verdict on his bail plea on August 17 after the NIA opposed it. Three newborns die at a Raipur hospital allegedly after drop in oxygen pressure: Reports said the oxygen operator was drunk and did not release the gas into the wards, but a senior official claimed the babies died because of illnesses. Clip of Sasikala entering jail in civilian attire sparks speculation she was allowed to leave: The video had been submitted as evidence to support claims that the AIADMK chief was receiving special treatment at the Bengaluru prison. Russia’s Rosneft buys Essar Oil assets for Rs 78,000 crore: A consortium comprising trading firm Trafigura and financial investor UCP have acquired a separate 49.13% in the company. Furious with US-South Korea military drills, North Korea warns of ‘merciless’ nuclear strike: Pyongyang said the exercises were like ‘pouring fuel on fire’. Key accused in Rs 700-crore Bihar fund transfer scam dies in Bhagalpur hospital: Mahesh Mandal had led to the arrest of a few others in the case, and investigators had hoped he would continue to be useful.