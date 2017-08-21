The two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday announced their merger at the party headquarters, after months of political drama. The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam during a press conference also attended by other party leaders.

Three ministers of the OPS camp – SP Velumani, Thangamani and Vaithilingam – had visited Panneerselvam just before he left for the party headquarters.

Party officials told Scroll.in that the Panneerselvam camp had demanded the ouster of VK Sasikala as the party chief in writing. Earlier on Monday, Palaniswami delayed the scheduled meeting between the two leaders as the draft resolution sacking Sasikala from the party was not ready.

S Semallai, leader of the OPS camp, said all their demands were met with. “We are happy with everything,” he told earlier ANI. “We are heading to the party office, expect good news.”

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami arrives at AIADMK party head office #AIADMKMerger — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

Tamil Nadu chief secretary met Governor Vidyasagar Rao to discuss the possible Cabinet expansion, AIADMK officials told Scroll.in. Celebrations had already kicked in outside the AIADMK headquarters as the party workers distributed sweets and burst firecrackers ahead of the merger announcement.

One of the key demands of Panneerselvam’s AIADMK camp was the “formal expulsion” of VK Sasikala and her family members, including her nephew TTV Dinakaran, from the party. The Palaniswami faction had passed a resolution on August 10 to remove Dinakaran from the AIADMK deputy general secretary’s post.

Talks to merge the two sides made progress on August 17 after Palaniswami agreed to some of Panneerselvam’s terms, including setting up an inquiry commission to investigate the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Pannerselvam is believed to have demanded the chief minister’s post or the AIADMK general secretary’s position. But he is expected to be named either the deputy chief minister or given a new post believed to be equivalent to the general secretary’s.

However, Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran could hinder the deal as he has the support of 20 MLAs.