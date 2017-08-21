The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday secured a majority by winning 61 out of 90 seats in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation election, reported ANI.

The Shiv Sena, which was in an alliance with the BJP prior to the election but contested on its own, increased its tally from 14 to 22 seats. The Congress won 10 seats, nine less than what it had bagged in 2012, reported the Hindustan Times.

However, it was the Congress’ ally, the Nationalist Congress Party, which faced the biggest defeat, winning no seat. It had won 27 seats in the previous election.

The election was held on Sunday, and 509 candidates were in the fray.