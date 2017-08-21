A van rammed into two different bus stops in the French city of Marseille on Monday, killing at least one person and seriously injuring another, Reuters reported. A 35-year-old man was arrested, and the police have asked public to avoid the Old Port area.

The driver first hit a bus stop in the 13th district in the northern part of the city in which a woman was killed. An hour later, the van hit a second bus stop in the 11th arrondissement and injured a man. The driver’s motives is still unclear.

The incident comes days after a van ploughed into a crowd in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas tourist area, killing 13 people.