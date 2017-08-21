The business wrap: Russia’s Rosneft buys 49% stake in Essar Oil, and six other top stories
Other headlines: McDonald’s terminated its agreement with its franchisee in North and East India, and domestic indices suffered big losses.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Russia’s Rosneft buys Essar Oil assets for Rs 78,000 crore: A consortium comprising trading firm Trafigura and financial investor UCP have acquired a separate 49.13% in the company.
- McDonald’s ends agreement with franchisee, 169 outlets in North and East India likely to be shut: The move could result in the loss of jobs for thousands of its employees, and hamper contracts of its suppliers.
- Sensex closes 265 points down, Nifty 83 points in red after opening higher: Infosys continued its poor run on the stock market despite a recent buyback offer, finishing as the top loser on both indices on Monday.
- Sebi checks if brokers, clients are ready to submit Aadhaar details by December: Currently, the permanent account number is the only document needed to trade.
- Most wilful defaulters indebted to SBI, Punjab National Bank, owed them 40% of bad loans in 2016-17: They owe lenders Rs 37,382 crore of the Rs 92,376 crore NPAs, as of March 2017.
- Artificial intelligence experts are urging the UN to prevent the development of ‘killer robots’: More than 100 experts have called for a ban on use of artificial intelligence in weaponry.
- Uber India hires Vishpala Reddy as its chief people’s officer: The company operates in 29 cities.