A total solar eclipse will take place all over the United States on Monday. The solar eclipse will start at 1 pm Eastern Time (10.30 pm IST) in Oregon, and end at 3 pm local time (12.30 am IST) in South Carolina. The last time an eclipse had travelled across the entire United States was in 1918, reported The New York Times.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration said it will provide “images captured before, during, and after the eclipse by 11 spacecraft, at least three NASA aircraft, more than 50 high-altitude balloons, and the astronauts aboard the International Space Station” all around the world.

“Over the course of 100 minutes, 14 states across the United States will experience more than two minutes of darkness in the middle of the day,” said NASA on its website. “Additionally, a partial eclipse will be seen from all of North America.”

The Science Channel in Madras, Oregon, will broadcast the event live. A number of campers have gathered at the Madras Municipal Airport to catch a glimpse of the eclipse. Madras is being considered as one of the prime areas to watch the eclipse, as the moon will completely cover the sun.