Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state after his camp reunited with Edappadi Palaniswami’s camp of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The swearing-in ceremony was held in the presence of Governor Vidyasagar Rao at the Raj Bhawan in Chennai.

He will also hold the additional portfolio of the finance minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Panneerselvam and other AIADMK leaders who took oath on Friday. “I hope Tamil Nadu scales newer heights of progress in the years to come,” Modi said on Twitter. “Centre assures all possible support to CM Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam for the growth of Tamil Nadu.”

Chennai: O. Panneerselvam swears-in as Deputy CM at Raj bhawan pic.twitter.com/GxuFpw0Pcc — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

Chennai: K. Pandiarajan sworn-in as minister in TN cabinet after AIADMK merger pic.twitter.com/rLK2mPQtF9 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

I congratulate Thiru O Panneerselvam & others who took oath today. I hope Tamil Nadu scales newer heights of progress in the years to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2017

Centre assures all possible support to CM Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami & Dy CM Thiru O Panneerselvam for the growth of TN. @OfficeOfOPS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2017

The AIADMK merger

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam announced the merger of the two factions, after months of political drama. For the merged outfit, Panneerselvam will be the convenor and Palaniswami the co-convener. AIADMK leader KP Munusamy has been appointed the deputy co-convenor of the party. An 11-member coordination committee will run the party.

VK Sasikala will be officially removed from the party, Rajya Sabha member and Deputy Convenor of AIADMK R Vaithilingam told Scroll. in. A general council will be convened to remove her. But Panneerselvam said the decision on Sasikala’s expulsion from AIADMK will be taken after the party’s general body meeting.

The OPS camp had demanded a written assurance that Sasikala will be sacked as the party chief. Earlier on Monday, Palaniswami delayed the scheduled merger announcement as the draft resolution sacking Sasikala from the party was not ready.