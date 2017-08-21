The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel (pictured above) in connection with a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Balwantsinh Rajput, reported PTI. Rajput had challenged the poll panel’s decision to declare two votes invalid in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha election.

Justice Bela Trivedi also issued notices to BJP President Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani. Two Congress MLAs – Raghavji Patel and Bhola Gohil – had cross-voted for the BJP, and their ballots were declared invalid by the Election Commission, giving Patel just enough votes to win.

Rajput had garnered 38 votes in the election, while Patel won with 44 votes. Shah and Irani who were also contesting the elections won with 46 votes each. Rajput, who was the Congress’ chief whip, had quit the party and joined the BJP weeks before the elections to the Upper House.