Blaming the Indian Army for the altercation that took place at Pangong Lake in Ladakh on August 15, China on Tuesday said it was “extremely dissatisfied” with the incident, PTI reported. It blamed the Indian Army for the scuffle, and lodged a protest with New Delhi.

China said the People’s Liberation Army was only carrying out their routine patrols on their side of the Line of Actual Control. “During this time, they were obstructed by the Indian border forces, and the Indian side took fierce actions colliding with the Chinese personnel and having contact with their bodies, injuring the Chinese border personnel,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters.

Hua further said that New Delhi had violated the consensus between the two countries to maintain peace along the border. “China is extremely dissatisfied with this,” she added. Hua’s comments come after she had denied having any information about the alleged Chinese incursion in Ladakh.

In a purposed video of the altercation, the Indian and Chinese soldiers are seen shoving, kicking and hurling stones at each other. Indian officials had earlier said that the PLA personnel had tried to enter Ladakh when the Indian Army soldiers formed a human chain to stop them from advancing. The PLA personnel are then believed to have hurled stones at the Indian guards, who retaliated. Personnel from both sides had sustained some injuries.

The reports of altercation come amid the ongoing standoff at Doklam area of Sikkim sector. Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he was confident that China will take a “positive step” and find a solution to the Sikkim standoff soon. “Peace will prevail soon,” Singh said, while speaking to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in New Delhi.