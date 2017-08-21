The Delhi Police have deployed 20 teams to investigate an “unidentified aerial vehicle” that was spotted near the airport, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday. The airport authorities had temporarily suspended operations on Sunday after an Air Asia pilot had alerted officials about the “drone-like” object.

Operating drones or unmanned aircraft is prohibited near airports. “Search operations are still on,” said Sanjay Bhatia, the deputy commissioner of police at the airport. “We are looking at all possibilities. There are banquet halls in this area, and people use drone cameras to record weddings, so our teams are searching near the halls too,” Bhatia told the Hindustan Times.