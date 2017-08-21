A 12-year-old boy died of dengue in New Delhi on Monday, said municipal authorities, reported PTI. This is the first dengue death reported in the national Capital this season.

“The boy, identified as Nitish Kumar, hailed from Bihar and was residing in Safdarjung area,” said South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat. “He died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.”

A municipal report released on Monday revealed that at least 657 people have been affected by dengue this season. At least 153 cases of the vector-borne disease have been reported this month alone till August 19.

The capital has also been grappling with a number of malaria and chikungunya cases. The report, which showed figures till August 19, also said that 412 people have been affected by malaria this year while the figure for chikungunya stood at 311.