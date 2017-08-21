Catalan Police on Monday said they had shot a man wearing an explosive belt in Barcelona’s Subirats. Earlier, police had confirmed the identify of the suspect who ran down 13 people in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas tourist area on August 17. The police said they were looking for 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaqoub who may be armed.

More details are awaited on the Subirats incident.

Meanwhile, Spanish magistrates are pushing for a Europe-wide warrant against the Barcelona attac. Abouyaaqoub is also believed to have hijacked a car and killed its occupant while trying to escape, Reuters reported.

“We have no evidence that he crossed the border, we do not think it would have been easy but we cannot rule out that he did not cross any border,” Josep Lluis Trapero, head of regional police in Catalonia told reporters.

Officials further said there were “strong indications” that an imam, who is believed to have had radicalised the suspects, died in an explosion at a house that was being used as a bomb factory, BBC reported. The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the strike.