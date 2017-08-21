The government on Monday put the imports of urad and moong dal under the restricted category in order to stabilise domestic prices, reported PTI. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade said the import of the two pulses will be limited to an annual quota of three lakh tonnes. “Import of urad and moong dal is revised from free to restricted,” the DGFT said in a notification.

However, the DGFT said this import restriction will not apply to countries with whom India has bilateral and regional agreements.

The government’s move will help stabilise domestic prices that have fallen below the minimum support level and will also help farmers.

Earlier in August, the government had also put imports of pigeon peas and toor dal under the restricted category.