A look at the headlines right now:

O Panneerselvam takes oath as the deputy chief minister: The swearing-in ceremony was held in the presence of Governor Vidyasagar Rao. Extremely dissatisfied, says China as it blames Indian Army for Ladakh scuffle: Beijing said New Delhi has violated the consensus between the two countries to maintain peace along the border. Spain releases van attack suspect’s information, asks Europe to join search: He is also believed to have hijacked a car and killed its occupant while trying to escape. Malegaon blasts accused Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit could be attached to an Army unit, say reports: However, he will remain suspended from service till the final verdict in the case. GJM requests Centre, West Bengal government to initiate talks to restore peace in Darjeeling: Party Joint Secretary Binay Tamang said the responsibility of restoring normalcy was not only on the people who live there. First dengue death in Delhi this season after 12-year-old boy dies of the vector-borne disease: At least 153 cases have been reported this month alone till August 19, said a municipal report. A total solar eclipse will travel across United States today: It will start at 1 pm Eastern Time in Oregon, and end at 3 pm in South Carolina. How will you prevent cow vigilantes from resorting to violence during Eid, Bombay HC asks police: Additional Public Prosecutor Jayesh Yagnik told the bench that a police helpline number was adequate. Supreme Court criticises CBI for delay in completing investigations into coal block allocation scam: The bench asked the agency to file a status report, and posted the matter for further hearing on October 9. Artificial intelligence experts urge UN to impose curbs on autonomous weapons: ‘These can be weapons of terror, weapons that terrorists use against innocent populations, and weapons hacked to behave in undesirable ways,’ they said.