The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested Hizbul Mujahideen militant Shahid Ahmad Wani from Zainapora village of Shopian district on Monday, reported ANI. Personnel from the 62 Rashtriya Rifles and 18th bn Central Reserve Police Force were also involved in the operation.

“The Shopian police and 18 bn CRPF launched a search and cordon operation in the area after receiving intelligence reports,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police Afroz Ahmed. “Around 10.30 am, a vehicle was spotted passing through the Mandera area. When the officials asked the driver to stop, he tried to run. Wani later revealed that he used this car to transfer militants from one place to another.”

The officials recovered one Chinese pistol, nine rounds and one magazine from Wani, who is a resident of Pulwama’s Kani Gam, added Ahmed.