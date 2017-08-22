The main suspect in the August 17 Barcelona attack, in which 13 people were killed and several others injured, has been shot dead, the Spanish Police said on Monday night. Younes Abouyaaqoub was killed near a sewage treatment works in Subirats, about 40 km west of Barcelona, reported BBC.

Abouyaaqoub had hijacked a car and killed its occupant while trying to escape, Reuters reported. The police said he was wearing a suicide vest, but later confirmed that it was fake.

Earlier on Monday, the police had confirmed the identify of the suspect who ran down 13 people in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas tourist area on August 17. The police said they were looking for 22-year-old Abouyaaqoub who may be armed.

Abouyaaqoub is the last known member of the 12-member terror cell. The police said eight suspects are dead and four are in custody. “We were looking for 12 people and they are now all either dead or in custody,” said Police Chief Josep Lluís Trapero, according to The Guardian. However, an investigation into the cell’s possible international links will continue.