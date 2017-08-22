A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Donald Trump says US will no longer be silent about Pakistan harbouring terrorists: The president asked for India’s assistance in Afghanistan, especially in the areas of economic growth and development.  
  2. Supreme Court to pass verdict on triple talaq today: The five-judge bench had concluded its six consecutive day hearings of arguments from all the parties and petitioners involved in May.  
  3. TTV Dinakaran camp opposes AIADMK merger, to meet governor today: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has also said that it will move a no-confidence motion against the government.  
  4. Spanish Police shoot dead suspected Barcelona attacker: Younes Abouyaaqoub was killed near a sewage treatment works in Subirats, about 40 km west of Barcelona.
  5. First dengue death in Delhi this season after 12-year-old boy dies of the vector-borne disease: At least 153 cases have been reported this month alone till August 19, said a municipal report.  
  6. Supreme Court criticises CBI for delay in completing investigations into coal block allocation scam: The bench asked the agency to file a status report, and posted the matter for further hearing on October 9.  
  7. Malegaon blasts accused Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit could be attached to an Army unit, say reports: However, he will remain suspended from service till the final verdict in the case.
  8. Police arrest Hizbul Mujahideen militant Shahid Ahmad Wani from Shopian district: The officials recovered one Chinese-made pistol, nine rounds, one magazine and a vehicle from Wani.  
  9. Extremely dissatisfied, says China as it blames Indian Army for Ladakh scuffle: Beijing said New Delhi has violated the consensus between the two countries to maintain peace along the border.
  10. Centre puts imports of urad and moong dal under restricted category: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade said this import restriction will not apply to countries with whom India has bilateral and regional agreements.  