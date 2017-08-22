A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump says US will no longer be silent about Pakistan harbouring terrorists: The president asked for India’s assistance in Afghanistan, especially in the areas of economic growth and development. Supreme Court to pass verdict on triple talaq today: The five-judge bench had concluded its six consecutive day hearings of arguments from all the parties and petitioners involved in May. TTV Dinakaran camp opposes AIADMK merger, to meet governor today: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has also said that it will move a no-confidence motion against the government. Spanish Police shoot dead suspected Barcelona attacker: Younes Abouyaaqoub was killed near a sewage treatment works in Subirats, about 40 km west of Barcelona. First dengue death in Delhi this season after 12-year-old boy dies of the vector-borne disease: At least 153 cases have been reported this month alone till August 19, said a municipal report. Supreme Court criticises CBI for delay in completing investigations into coal block allocation scam: The bench asked the agency to file a status report, and posted the matter for further hearing on October 9. Malegaon blasts accused Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit could be attached to an Army unit, say reports: However, he will remain suspended from service till the final verdict in the case. Police arrest Hizbul Mujahideen militant Shahid Ahmad Wani from Shopian district: The officials recovered one Chinese-made pistol, nine rounds, one magazine and a vehicle from Wani. Extremely dissatisfied, says China as it blames Indian Army for Ladakh scuffle: Beijing said New Delhi has violated the consensus between the two countries to maintain peace along the border. Centre puts imports of urad and moong dal under restricted category: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade said this import restriction will not apply to countries with whom India has bilateral and regional agreements.