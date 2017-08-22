In photos: Rare, total solar eclipse leaves United States in awe
The last time an eclipse had travelled across the entire country was in 1918.
Thousands witnessed a rare, coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in the United States on Monday. The moon made its first contact with the sun in Oregon just after noon Eastern Time, marking the beginning of the total solar eclipse. The eclipse ended at 3 pm local time (12.30 am IST) in South Carolina. The last time an eclipse had travelled across the entire United States was in 1918.
In some parts of the country, because of bad weather, only a partial eclipse was visible. Many had camped out across the country, in full gear with telescopes, cameras and their protective glasses.
Here are some photos: