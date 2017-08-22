The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the practice of instant triple talaq for six months, and has asked the government to create a new law by then. If the law doesn’t come in force in six months, then the injunction will continue, the court said, PTI reported.

The apex court barred the practice saying that it violates Article 14 of the Constitution. The five-member bench was divided 3:2 on the decision.

Earlier there was a confusion with the verdict, as Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice Abdul Nazeer had upheld the practice. Khehar asked the Centre to pass a legislation within six months regarding the practice. However, Justices Fali Nariman, Uday Lalit and Kurian Joseph said the practice is arbitrary, and against the tenets of Islam.

The bench had concluded six consecutive days of hearing of arguments from all the parties and petitioners involved in May. However, it had reserved its verdict on the case on May 18.

The Centre had sought to de-link the social practice from the tenets of Islam by stressing that it was a violation of gender equality. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board had told the Supreme Court that the practice of triple talaq was a matter of faith, and ruled out the question of constitutional morality and equity.

During the hearings, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had said that it could include certain clauses in the “nikahnama” to protect the interests of women in a marriage contract. The board’s lawyer also said that Muslim women had the right to pronounce triple talaq in all forms, and also ask for a steep “mehr” amount in case of divorce.