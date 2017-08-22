The Islamic State group on Monday claimed that an Indian suicide bomber killed several people in Syria’s Raqqa city. In a statement through its Amaq propaganda agency, the militant outfit identified the suicide bomber as Abu Yusuf al-Hindi.

The Islamic State group media release said that it had killed a number of Kurdistan Workers’ Party members in a suicide attack. However, the group did not mention when the attack was carried out.

Al-Hindi, also known as Mohammed Shafi Armar, is suspected to be the chief recruiter for the Islamic State group in the Indian subcontinent, PTI reported. The United States had in June named the 30-year-old suspected militant a “specially designated global terrorist”.

The US State Department, while designating Al-Hindi a global terrorist, said that he had cultivated a group of Islamic State group sympathisers in India, who were engaged in procuring weapons, plotting attacks and identifying locations for training camps. An Interpol Red Corner notice was also pending against Al-Hindi, who was a native of Bhatkal in Karnataka.